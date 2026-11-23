A fire at the “Alpin” Hotel in the Romanian mountain resort of Poiana Brașov led to the evacuation of around 150 tourists and employees. No injuries have been reported. The fire affected the roof, attic and top three floors of the building, covering an area of approximately 2,000 square meters.

The alarm was raised at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 22. The flames were initially spotted in the attic area, after which they spread to the facade and the lower levels of the hotel. The evacuation was carried out safely, with Romanian media reporting that people left the building on their own.

Firefighters continue their work

Teams from four counties took part in the firefighting operation, with 11 fire engines and four aerial ladder trucks dispatched to the scene. Emergency medical teams also worked at the site.

Firefighting efforts have been hampered by the roof's construction, which consists of two layers of sheet metal. “The intervention is particularly difficult because the roof is made of two layers of sheet metal, making it difficult to access hidden pockets of fire,” Lieutenant Colonel Ciprian Sfreja, spokesperson for the Brașov County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, told Radio Romania News.

Firefighters have used thermal imaging cameras to detect fires beneath the roof covering. A drone is also planned for aerial surveillance, assessing the situation and monitoring any possible new outbreaks. Nearby water sources, including hydrants and water from the hotel's swimming pool, have been used in the operation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established

The management of the “Alpin” Hotel said that the situation was under control and that all guests and employees were safe. They said the cause of the fire would be determined after a specialized investigation.

Firefighters continue to locate and extinguish hidden fires in the roof structure. At present, there are no reports of fatalities or any need for medical assistance among the evacuated people.

Sources: romania-actualitati.ro, stirileprotv.ro, observatornews.ro