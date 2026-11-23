Russian attacks involving unmanned aerial vehicles damaged civilian and railway infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region, Vitaliy Bunеchko, head of the regional military administration, reported. According to him, the damage was identified over the past 24 hours and during the night.

“Over the past 24 hours and this night, damage to the civilian and railway infrastructure of the region has been recorded as a result of enemy attacks,” Bunеchko said.

Locomotive Damaged Near Railway Station

In the Korosten district, fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle damaged a farm building and the windows of a private residence. In a separate strike, a drone hit a diesel locomotive near a railway station.

A kindergarten was attacked in the Zhytomyr district. The strikes caused fires, which were extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, there were no fatalities or injuries. No further information has been provided about the extent of the material damage or the restoration of the damaged infrastructure.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, tsnua.org