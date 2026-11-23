The North Atlantic Council will discuss in Brussels the violation of Polish airspace by Russian aircraft. The meeting is scheduled for November 23, and Poland will be represented by Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski.

The meeting was prompted by two Russian missile objects and a jet-powered drone that entered Polish airspace on November 20 during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. All three objects fell on Polish territory. One of them was identified as a Kh-101 cruise missile. There were no reports of injuries or significant material damage.

Warsaw will not invoke Article 4

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country had established the Russian origin of the objects and that what happened was probably a deliberate provocation. “We are facing a deliberate provocation,” Tusk said, as quoted by The Associated Press.

Zalewski said that Poland would not request official consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty. According to him, the meeting will take place as part of regular consultations among the allies, with Warsaw presenting the military details and its own assessment of the incident.

“NATO must strengthen air defenses in Poland and along the eastern flank. This is the main objective for which we requested the meeting,” the deputy defense minister said.

The incident coincided with military exercises

The objects entered the area near Nowa Dęba, where two-week exercises involving European countries have been underway since November 9. Around 2,800 troops from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom are taking part, while Poland is providing logistical support. Turkey is participating remotely.

The exercises are testing the possibility of deploying multinational forces in Ukraine after the end of the war, including to help stabilize and rebuild the Ukrainian army. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that what happened was not accidental and coincided with the demonstration of European forces.

Rutte: NATO will defend Poland

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the violation of Polish airspace as a “serious violation” and said that the allies stood in full solidarity with Poland. During the incident, NATO aircraft supported the Polish F-16s deployed into the air.

“NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory,” Rutte said. He noted that the allied response had functioned as it should, while NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe was assessing whether additional changes to the defense posture were necessary.

Sources: polskieradio.pl, apnews.com, aa.com.tr