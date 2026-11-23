Marine Le Pen outlined three possible scenarios for the development of the war in Ukraine. According to the leader of the parliamentary group of the French National Rally party, the conflict could escalate into a third world war, continue for years, or end if all countries realize its consequences.

“Either NATO will enter the war and this will become a third world war, or the conflict will continue for years, or all sides will realize the consequences,” Le Pen wrote on the social network X.

She added: “If I am elected president of the Republic, I will talk to everyone.” The French presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027, while the second round will be held on May 2 if none of the candidates receives the required majority in the first round.

Le Pen is among the leading candidates in France

According to surveys, Le Pen has the support of around 34% of those who have decided whom they will vote for in the first round. In second place is the leader of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with between 17% and 18%.

Le Pen’s position on the war is part of broader criticism of the European Union’s and France’s policy toward Ukraine. In an interview with the Financial Times, she said that Ukraine joining the EU would be “hara-kiri” for France because of the risk of losing sovereignty and the significant economic costs.

Le Pen also questioned the continuation of European funding for Kyiv if she is elected president. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded that refusing support would bring losses for France, including because of the experience gained by the Ukrainian side in the war and its importance for the French defense industry.

Moscow and Kyiv remain at odds

On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the issue of reaching a peace agreement should be addressed to the Ukrainian side. According to him, Russia had accepted terms proposed by Washington, but Kyiv had shown no willingness to compromise, including on territorial issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the same day that Putin wanted the conflict to be ended through diplomatic means. Kyiv has not confirmed the claim that it rejected specific terms for a settlement, while the war continues without a final agreement having been reached.

Sources: rbc.ru, lemonde.fr