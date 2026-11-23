US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to order new military strikes against Iran after New Year if Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement. In an interview with “Fox News,” he described the ongoing diplomatic contacts as pointless and accused Iranian negotiators of buying time.

“They are more aggressive now than they were before the election,” Trump said. He called Iranian officials “professional tap dancers” and added: “They talk constantly – that’s all they do, but it’s all complete nonsense.”

Warning to the Iranian Navy

The statement comes amid an ongoing naval blockade of Iranian ports and a broader conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the exchange of strikes between US and Iranian forces would likely continue.

The US president challenged Tehran to attempt to break the blockade. “I hope they do it – they will all end up on the bottom of the sea, just like the rest of their fleet,” he said.

According to Trump, diplomatic talks were producing no results while Iran continued to escalate its hostile actions following the US election. His remarks did not make clear when a final decision on a new operation might be made.

Reports of Strikes in Bahrain

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier said that its forces had attacked two bases used by the US armed forces in Bahrain. The facilities identified were the “Sheikh Isa” and “Al Juffair” bases. The IRGC said the strikes had been carried out in response to the actions of the US military.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said that a civilian industrial facility had been damaged in the Iranian attack, sparking a fire. The published information did not mention any casualties.

New Protests in Iran

Meanwhile, anti-government demonstrations have erupted again in several Iranian cities. Asked about the renewed protests, Trump sent a direct message to the participants: “Keep protesting.”

In this way, the US president linked possible new military action to two parallel developments – the lack of a diplomatic agreement and the ongoing escalation between US and Iranian forces.

Sources: news.bg, foxnews.com