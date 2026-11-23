Two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base after the radars of the Ministry of National Defence detected aerial targets east of Snake Island. The aircraft were on combat alert as part of an air policing mission, News.ro reported.

Following the detection, the National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. At 20:01, an RO-Alert message was sent to residents in the northern part of Tulcea County.

Subsequently, Romania’s Ministry of National Defence announced that the air alert had been lifted at 21:15. “No incursions into the country’s airspace have been reported,” the ministry said, as quoted by News.ro and Digi24.

Romanian authorities did not specify what type of targets had been detected, what their trajectory was, or whether they were connected to an attack on Ukrainian sites. No downed or hit aerial objects were reported either.

The incident is the latest indication of aerial activity near Romania’s Black Sea coast as Russia carries out strikes against targets in Ukraine. During previous similar incidents, Romanian authorities scrambled fighter jets and warned residents in Tulcea, but the specific circumstances of each detection are reported separately.

Sources: news.ro, digi24.ro