Iran has not officially notified its Foreign Ministry of a decision to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said this, stressing that the country remains a party to the treaty and continues to consider itself bound by its obligations.

“To give a clear answer to the last part of your question: no, no such decision has been communicated so far,” Baghaei said during a briefing. He said the authorities were aware of discussions in the media, among experts and in society, but that public debate did not constitute an official decision.

The Debate Continues, but There Is No Decision

According to Baghaei, the question of whether Iran should remain a party to the treaty is being actively discussed. The Foreign Ministry respects this process, but at the institutional level Tehran continues to be a member of the treaty and to acknowledge the commitments arising from it. The spokesman has expressed a similar position at previous briefings, saying that any potential withdrawal must be decided by the competent authorities and through the established legal procedure.

The issue gained fresh momentum after, on November 12, the Assembly of Experts called on the authorities to discuss withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and a review of the defense doctrine. This, however, did not lead to an official decision to leave the treaty.

Disputes with the International Atomic Energy Agency

The debate is unfolding against the backdrop of tensions between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Tehran says it remains committed to its obligations under the treaty, but claims that the conditions for normal cooperation with the agency were disrupted following military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Iran had not ended its commitments under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, but could not carry out all procedures in the same way as under normal circumstances. According to Tehran, this is related to the security of the nuclear facilities and the consequences of the military actions.

There is currently no information that Iran has sent official notification of its withdrawal. Until such a decision is made and communicated through the established procedure, the Foreign Ministry’s position remains unchanged: the country is a member of the treaty and says it will comply with its obligations under it.

Sources: caspiannews.com, iranintl.com, tasnimnews.ir