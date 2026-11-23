More than 1,000 Delta flights were delayed in the US on Sunday due to a malfunction in an automated system that calculates aircraft weight. The problem occurred during one of the busiest travel periods in the country – just days before Thanksgiving.

The system is designed to ensure that an aircraft does not exceed its maximum allowable weight for flight. After the failure, Delta crews used manual procedures to allow aircraft to take off while the automated solution was being restored.

Several hours later, the airline announced that the system was working again. However, delays continued, and the schedule did not immediately return to its normal pace. Delta said it was assisting passengers who needed hotel accommodation or food.

Flight restrictions to Atlanta

On Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a nearly hour-long ground stop on some flights bound for Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airport is a major Delta hub and one of the busiest in the world.

Compliance with weight and balance restrictions is critical to flight safety. According to a Federal Aviation Administration document, exceeding them could affect the structural integrity of an aircraft. The agency clarified that the delays were not related to air traffic systems.

A series of technical problems

The incident involving Delta followed another serious technical problem in US aviation. Earlier this month, a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network led to the longest nationwide flight stoppage in the past 25 years. It lasted more than four hours, while airlines canceled and delayed numerous flights.

Just a few days later, a technical problem in United Airlines’ own system also caused delays to departing flights. The new disruptions at Delta affected passengers immediately before Thanksgiving – traditionally the busiest travel season in the US.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com