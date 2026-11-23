The European far-right group “Patriots for Europe” intends to change the political course of the European Union after the 2029 European Parliament elections. The plan is for the parties in the group to win national elections by then and enter government in more member states.

This was stated by Hungarian MEP Kinga Gál, co-chair of “Patriots for Europe,” in an interview with the European edition of Politico. “The most important thing now is to help our parties win elections and govern,” she said. In her words, this would make it possible to bring about change at the European Council level.

Fewer powers for the European Commission

Gál identified limiting the powers of the European Commission and returning some competences to the member states as a key objective. The approach places national governments at the centre of the group’s strategy, rather than seeking change solely through the European Parliament.

“Patriots for Europe” are also taking a common position on the EU budget. According to Gál, the group will insist on maintaining funding for farmers and regions, but opposes the introduction of new taxes at European Union level. Its leaders also do not support providing additional funds to Ukraine.

Pressure on Ursula von der Leyen

Asked whether the group would seek the resignation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen if it gained greater influence in the European Council, Gál answered in the affirmative. This would require the support of national governments, as the European Council sets the EU’s political guidelines, while the Commission president is elected with the participation of the member states and the European Parliament.

Gál has been co-chair of the group alongside Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s “National Rally,” since 20 October 2026. According to the interview, the immediate task is linked to the upcoming national elections. In Spain, the vote is scheduled for 29 November 2026, while elections are expected in France, Italy and Poland in 2027. Gál said she hoped the “Vox” party would enter the Spanish government, Marine Le Pen would become president of France, and Poland’s “Law and Justice” would return to power.

The 2029 European elections are identified as the group’s next major political horizon. “Patriots for Europe” is the third-largest political group in the European Parliament following the elections in June 2024, according to data published by the formation itself.

Sources: upday.com, bgnes.com