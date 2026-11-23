Turkey and the European Union are holding technical talks on easing visa requirements and securing visa-free travel for Turkish citizens in the Schengen Area. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this in an interview with “TGRT Haber” television.

“Our colleagues dealing with EU affairs are currently holding technical talks with our European partners on several projects we have prepared. Other technical processes are also under way,” Fidan said.

Six criteria remain

According to the minister, Turkey has fulfilled 66 of the total 72 criteria under the dialogue on visa liberalisation. Six conditions remain, related to legislation, law enforcement and judicial cooperation.

“There are several issues left that we need to finalise for visa liberalisation to take effect. They must be approved by parliament,” Fidan said. He added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had instructed that the necessary work be completed, while the interministerial efforts led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz had already been concluded.

What Ankara must change

Among the remaining criteria is a review of legislation and practices in the fight against terrorism. Turkey is expected to ensure clearer alignment between the legal definition of terrorism, EU standards and the case law of the European Court of Human Rights.

Ankara must also update its personal data protection rules, which is necessary for broader cooperation between law enforcement authorities. Another condition is the conclusion of an operational agreement with Europol, which would allow the exchange of personal data.

Fulfilling the remaining criteria does not automatically lead to immediate visa-free travel. Once the necessary legislative and technical steps have been completed, an assessment of their implementation must be carried out as part of the European procedure.

New meeting in Ankara

Fidan’s statement followed a meeting of the local cooperation group on Schengen, held in Ankara last week. For the first time, the diplomatic missions of the Schengen countries, the EU delegation and Turkish officials took part simultaneously.

The meeting and the technical talks that have begun are part of Ankara’s efforts to revive the process launched by the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU. Until then, Turkish citizens will continue to apply for Schengen visas under the current rules.

Sources: bta.bg, hurriyetdailynews.com