Ferries in Greece will remain docked on Wednesday, November 25, due to a 24-hour seafarers’ strike. Disruptions are also expected on other forms of transport, including the Athens metro, reports in.gr. The strike is part of a nationwide labor mobilization involving workers from the public and private sectors.

The seafarers’ unions PΕΜΕΝ, “Stefenson” and PENEN have announced their participation in the protest action. PΕΜΕΝ and “Stefenson” have scheduled a 24-hour strike across all categories of vessels from 12:01 a.m. to midnight on November 25. “We are announcing a 24-hour nationwide strike across all categories of vessels,” the unions said in their appeal.

Because of the strike, ferry connections between mainland Greece and the islands are expected to be suspended. Some routes to the Adriatic Sea via the ports of Patras and Igoumenitsa will also be affected. Several major ferry companies have already published timetable changes, including canceled sailings and rescheduled departures.

Changes to public transport as well

In Athens, metro workers have announced two work stoppages. The first will run from the beginning of the morning shift until 9:00 a.m., while the second will begin at 6:00 p.m. and continue until the end of the working day. The metro is expected to operate between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

As of Monday morning, no final schedule had been announced for the operation of buses, trolleybuses, the electric railway and trams. Decisions by the respective unions could lead to additional stoppages or timetable changes.

Disruptions are also expected for those traveling by land, as the strike covers a wide range of professions in the public sector. ADEDY has called a protest in Athens at Klafthmonos Square starting at 10:30 a.m. The organization is demanding higher incomes, the restoration of 13th and 14th salaries for civil servants, and measures to tackle rising prices.

The seafarers’ unions list the signing of a unified collective labor agreement and a 12% increase in salaries, allowances and additional remuneration among their main demands. PENEN is also calling for measures to address the high cost of living, lower taxation for seafarers and compliance with onboard safety requirements.

Passengers holding ferry tickets should check directly with the carrier whether their sailing will operate, be changed or be canceled.

Sources: in.gr, cnn.gr, tovima.com