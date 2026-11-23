South Korea said that extending the naval Cheonghae mission in the Gulf of Aden does not mean participation in the war between the United States and Israel against Iran. South Korean Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul defended the proposal before lawmakers, stressing that the deployment of the unit does not constitute indirect military involvement in the conflict.

“The deployment does not constitute indirect military involvement in the conflict,” Kang said, quoted by Reuters.

The mission is aimed at combating piracy

According to the minister, the main task of the Cheonghae unit is to protect South Korean ships and citizens using the maritime route through the Gulf of Aden. Kang said that pirate activity in the area had increased more than threefold compared with last year.

The Gulf of Aden is a key maritime corridor between Yemen and Somalia. The South Korean mission there is related to protecting vessels and preventing pirate attacks.

Seoul rejects any link to the military conflict

Kang Shin-chul’s statement comes amid discussions on extending the unit’s mandate. The minister insists that the operation has a limited task of protecting shipping and South Korean citizens, rather than involving the country in military operations.

Thus, Seoul presents the mission as a continuation of its security commitment along the maritime route, regardless of the rising tensions in the area and the disputes surrounding a possible expansion of military operations near the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources: bta.bg, timesofisrael.com