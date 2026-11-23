Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that a massive attack using non-nuclear means could become grounds for a preventive nuclear strike if it were capable of causing a catastrophe. His statement was published in an article for the „Moscow Journal of International Law“.

Medvedev linked this possibility to Russia’s nuclear doctrine. According to him, it also considers the large-scale use of non-nuclear weapons based in the air or in space to be a threat to Russia when the consequences could be a man-made, environmental or social catastrophe.

„The foundational documents in practice allow for a preventive nuclear strike in situations where the very existence of our state is threatened or unacceptable damage has been inflicted on our country,“ Medvedev said.

Thus, the Russian representative presents nuclear weapons as a possible response not only to a nuclear attack, but also to the large-scale use of conventional means resulting in particularly severe consequences. The publication does not report any specific decision to use nuclear weapons, but describes conditions which, according to Medvedev, are provided for in Russian documents.

Reference to Russia’s nuclear doctrine

The wording places emphasis on the broad interpretation of the concept of a „threat“ to the state. Possible consequences cited include not only direct military damage, but also major accidents, environmental harm or social upheaval.

Medvedev’s article focuses on the relationship between state sovereignty and nuclear weapons. In it, he argues that Russia’s foundational documents allow for preventive action when, according to Russia’s assessment, the very existence of the country is threatened or unacceptable damage has been inflicted.

The statement broadens the scenarios publicly outlined by Moscow for the possible use of nuclear weapons. However, it does not in itself change Russia’s doctrine and does not mean that an order for a nuclear strike has been given.

Sources: news.bg, vedomosti.ru