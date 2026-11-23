Iran will use all available means to oppose the US naval blockade, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said. According to him, Tehran will not accept restrictions on oil exports and considers Washington’s actions an act of aggression.

“We categorically will not tolerate the blockade and will use all available means to oppose this American aggression,” Baghaei said.

The spokesperson stressed that Iran has the right to use any available means of defence. His statement was quoted by Reuters.

Blockade reinstated in July

The US blockade on oil exports linked to Iran was introduced on 13 April. It was lifted in June after Washington and Tehran reached a draft agreement. The restrictions were reinstated on 14 July following the failure of the arrangements.

Baghaei dismissed as “speculation” reports that oil was being loaded onto Iranian ships. According to Reuters, visible Iranian crude oil exports have fallen to levels close to zero in recent months.

Tehran sets conditions for the Strait of Hormuz

Iran says it controls passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Tehran will reopen it if the US ends its hostile actions, lifts the naval blockade and removes the sanctions.

“If the US fulfils the relevant conditions, we will be able to fulfil our commitments within the shortest possible time,” Baghaei said, referring to the reopening of the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for transporting oil from the Persian Gulf. The continuation of the blockade and restricted exports are putting economic relations between Washington and Tehran under pressure, while their positions on the conditions surrounding maritime traffic remain opposed.

Sources: news.bg, malaysia.news.yahoo.com