Albania has denied that its territory was used to launch or facilitate the naval drone attack on a Russian corvette off the Libyan city of Benghazi. The Albanian Foreign Ministry described the claims as inaccurate and stated that the country was not involved in the incident.

“Albania was not involved in this incident,” the institution said in a statement. It added that the claims had been circulated without verifiable evidence and called for the information to be corrected.

Vlore Was Identified as the Launch Point

The version involving Albanian participation first emerged through an anonymous source cited by the “Clash Report” account on the social network X. It was later repeated by the account of the “Visioner” platform, which published a graphic identifying the Albanian city of Vlore as the launch point.

Similar claims were also circulated by other foreign media outlets, including the Turkish news website Haberler. The Albanian Foreign Ministry said the reports did not reflect the facts and called for accuracy in coverage of the case.

Differences in Reports on Damage to the Ship

The Associated Press reported, citing two unnamed Libyan military officials, that according to the initial investigation, Ukrainian naval drones had been launched from a base used by Ukrainian forces in western Libya. The agency said the strike had caused heavy damage to the Russian corvette “Mercury” and sparked a fire at the naval base in Benghazi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv was behind the attack. According to him, Ukrainian forces had used seven Ukrainian-made naval drones, and the corvette had been sunk. These details differ from the Associated Press’s initial information, which described the ship as heavily damaged.

At present, it has been confirmed that a Russian warship was hit off Benghazi and that the Ukrainian president has claimed responsibility for the operation. The Albanian authorities deny the claims that Albanian territory was used, while the initial route identified by the Associated Press leads to a base in western Libya.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com