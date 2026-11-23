Democrats have won their biggest election victory this century. In the next US Congress, they will hold at least 258 of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 56 of the 100 Senate seats.

The Democrats’ victory could be even greater

They also held exactly 258 seats in the lower chamber of Congress after 1992, when Bill Clinton won the presidency by a convincing margin. Once the final results of the midterm elections become clear, the Democrats’ lead could increase. In 2008, when Barack Obama was also elected by a huge majority, the Democrats held 257 seats in the House of Representatives.

High prices, the war in Iran and corruption were among the leading factors motivating voters, most polls show.

Control of both chambers will allow the Democrats to investigate Trump and his allies. They will also determine whether the budget is passed and, if no consensus is reached, this could once again bring the administration to a standstill.

Will the Democrats stop the war in Iran?

Congress can stop funding for the war in Iran. However, this would create a huge confrontation between Democrats and Republicans, while Trump could try to circumvent the lawmakers’ decision. The cost of the war so far is unclear. The Pentagon is not releasing complete information publicly, while according to official statements, spending had reached around $48 billion by mid-November. Democrats believe the amount is higher. The issue is expected to be a leading topic in Congress in the coming months.

The Democrats’ large majority will allow their likely leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, to overcome more easily the divisions between the party’s two wings — moderate Democrats and progressive politicians. The dynamics between them will also be key to a successful campaign for the 2028 presidential election.

Which Democrats have the best chance of reaching the White House?

For now, Biden’s former transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, and Jon Ossoff, who was re-elected as a senator from Georgia by a huge margin, are considered the favorites among voters, according to the latest Ipsos poll. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom are also well known. And while all four are considered more moderate candidates, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is close to Bernie Sanders, currently appears to be the progressive wing’s preferred contender.

Source: www.dw.com