The death of former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro has shocked Italy and brought back into the center of public attention the bloodiest years of the fight against the mafia. The 78-year-old De Gennaro was found dead on November 21 at his villa in Fonteblanda, in the province of Grosseto, Tuscany.

His relatives alerted the authorities after they were unable to contact him. Police found him alone in the villa, next to a semi-automatic weapon that he legally owned. Suicide notes, documents and around 20 firearms were found in the building. The body was taken to Florence for an autopsy.

The authorities are working on the theory of suicide, but the prosecution has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. So far, no other cause of what happened has been publicly confirmed. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that the inquiry is also linked to the latest investigations in which De Gennaro’s name had been included.

Investigation Linked to the Attack on Borsellino

De Gennaro was under investigation in Caltanissetta for allegedly obstructing or diverting the investigation into the attack on Via D’Amelio in Palermo. On July 19, 1992, magistrate Paolo Borsellino and five members of his security detail were killed there. Earlier that year, the other leading magistrate in the fight against “Cosa Nostra” – Giovanni Falcone – had also been killed.

As part of the case, the prosecution requested that De Gennaro be placed under house arrest. The request was rejected by a judge for preliminary investigations, and the prosecution appealed. A ruling on the appeal had been scheduled for December 1.

The case is unfolding more than three decades after the attacks that changed Italy. Investigators continue to examine allegations of facts being covered up and actions that may have diverted attention from the real perpetrators. De Gennaro had not been convicted of these charges.

A Police Career Without Setbacks

Born in 1948 in Reggio Calabria, De Gennaro joined the police in 1973. In 1980, he took part in the rescue of hostages during an attack on the Belgian Embassy in Rome. Four years later, he headed the Central Crime-Fighting Unit and began close cooperation with Giovanni Falcone.

In 1984, he played a key role in the extradition from Brazil of Tommaso Buscetta – a mafioso who revealed the structure of “Cosa Nostra” to Italian investigators. De Gennaro later headed the Central Operational Service and the Directorate of Anti-Mafia Investigations, and in 2000 became chief of the national police.

In that position, he was responsible for security during the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001. The event was marked by serious clashes between police and protesters. De Gennaro was investigated and tried over the actions of the law-enforcement forces, but was acquitted.

After leaving the police, he held senior government and corporate positions, including chairman of “Finmeccanica”, now “Leonardo”. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “I am deeply shocked by the tragic death of Gianni De Gennaro.” His death leaves a number of questions surrounding the latest investigation unanswered, while the prosecution continues to clarify both the circumstances of his death and the facts in the Caltanissetta case.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, ansa.it