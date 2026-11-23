Finnish lawmakers support considering the possibility of building anti-tank barriers and other fortifications along the border with Russia. The idea is for the structures to be prepared during peacetime so that they could be used in the event of a potential conflict.

“We are studying and analyzing the modern battlefield in Ukraine, but for now it appears that such fortifications should be built during peacetime,” Finnish parliamentary Defense Committee Chairman Heikki Autto told Bloomberg.

According to him, one of the lessons from the war in Ukraine is that territory lost at the beginning of a conflict becomes increasingly difficult to recover. That is precisely why the barriers and defensive structures under discussion should be planned in advance rather than built after the start of hostilities.

Assessment of cost and effectiveness to follow

Mika Kari, a member of the Defense Committee, also supports examining the possibility. In his view, the effectiveness and cost of such structures should first be assessed. The issue must also be coordinated with NATO’s collective defense planning.

Finnish authorities are examining the experience of Ukrainian defensive lines and anti-tank obstacles, but there is still no decision on a specific project, length or funding. The discussion is at the stage of studying the feasibility of the structures in Finland’s terrain and climate.

Finnish Army Commander Lieutenant General Pasi Välimäki previously said that Helsinki was examining the possibility of building similar barriers along the border with Russia. The idea is reminiscent of the Mannerheim Line— a defensive system built by Finland before World War II.

Moscow warns of retaliatory measures

Russia’s ambassador to Finland, Pavel Kuznetsov, said that Moscow would take measures to ensure its own security. According to him, Russia’s response will take Finland’s militarization into account.

The discussion about the fortifications is developing in parallel with other decisions by Helsinki to strengthen security along the eastern border. On November 18, the Finnish parliament approved an extension of the law allowing refugees to be turned back at the border with Russia in the event of certain threats to national security.

For now, Finnish lawmakers are talking about assessing the options rather than immediately beginning construction. The next steps involve analyzing the costs, the defensive effect and the compatibility of any potential structures with NATO’s plans.

Sources: news.bg