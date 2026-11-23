Intelligence services of NATO member states have exchanged information indicating that Russia plans to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon into space as early as 2026. The satellite, designated “Sputnik-S,” was reportedly assembled several years ago, according to German media, and is being stored in the Moscow area.

The information was collected by Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service and the country’s armed forces and shared with several allied states. According to an investigation by NDR, WDR and “Süddeutsche Zeitung,” warnings were circulated in early November that the satellite could be launched within the next 60 days. The German Space Command believes this could happen in December.

Russia rejects the claims

Moscow denies having such intentions. The Russian Embassy in Germany said it “categorically rejects all unfounded claims regarding the space activities of the Russian Federation” and that Russia’s actions to explore and use space are carried out “exclusively for peaceful purposes” and in accordance with its international obligations.

At present, there is no public confirmation from Moscow that the satellite exists in the described form or that a launch date has been set. Reuters reports that the Russian Embassy, Germany’s intelligence service and NATO headquarters in Brussels did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Warnings about Russian nuclear weapons in space

The issue of Russian nuclear weapons in space has been discussed since 2024, when US officials said that Moscow was developing a system capable of destroying enemy satellites through a nuclear explosion. Russia rejected the accusations.

In October 2026, US military intelligence said in its assessment of threats in space that Russia was developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon. According to the report, such a capability could lead to the rapid loss or serious degradation of the operation of thousands of satellites used for communications, navigation, meteorology, and scientific and military purposes.

US officials have linked the potential system to the possibility of an attack on large satellite networks, including SpaceX’s Starlink, which is also used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

What the consequences could be

Deploying a nuclear weapon into orbit would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The document prohibits placing in orbit around Earth any objects carrying nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction.

A nuclear explosion in space could affect both military and civilian satellites. General Stephen Whiting, head of the US Space Command, said that “probably one-third of all satellites in low Earth orbit would stop working within hours to days, with the rest following over the subsequent months.”

Possible consequences include disruptions to communications and navigation, interference with banking and energy systems, as well as the formation of a cloud of debris that could endanger other satellites. For now, the launch of “Sputnik-S” remains an intelligence assessment rather than a confirmed event.

Sources: news.bg, tagesschau.de, new.streetinsider.com