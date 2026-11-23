The Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in Rostov Region has suspended operations following a combined drone and missile attack that lasted more than six hours overnight. This was reported by the region’s governor, Yury Slyusar.

“During a massive combined attack involving UAVs and missiles that lasted more than six hours, JSC “NZNP” suspended its operations,” Slyusar said.

According to regional authorities, falling debris caused a fire on the premises of the facility in Krasnosulinsky District. Emergency crews are working at the site to deal with the aftermath of the attack. There have been no reports of casualties.

More than 80 drones destroyed or neutralized

Earlier, authorities in Rostov Region reported that air defense systems had destroyed or neutralized more than 80 unmanned aerial vehicles over the region. The areas around Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight administrative districts, including Krasnosulinsky District, were identified.

There is currently no official information on the exact extent of the damage to the plant’s production facilities, warehouses or infrastructure. Nor has it been specified when the facility may resume operations.

The region’s only operating refinery

The Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant was commissioned in 2009. The facility is located near the border with Ukraine and is the only operating oil refinery in Rostov Region.

Its designed capacity is up to 7.5 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The shutdown affects oil products production in a region through which a significant part of industrial and logistics activity in southwestern Russia passes.

Sources: news.bg, rbc.ru, fontanka.ru