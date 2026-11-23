Denmark will propose a nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools from the beginning of the 2027/2028 school year. The measure will cover primary and lower-secondary schools, and according to the clarified plans, it will also apply to the remaining grades of compulsory education up to and including 10th grade.

The ban will apply not only to smartphones, but also to other personal electronic devices with internet access. The restrictions are expected to be in force both during lessons and during breaks.

Schools will decide how to implement the measure

“Children should be able to go to school without being constantly distracted by things such as social media, online shopping and games,” Education Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

School principals will decide exactly how the ban is to be organized at each school. Possible options include collecting the phones at the beginning of the school day or having them switched off and kept in students’ schoolbags.

Alongside restricting personal devices, Denmark plans to introduce mandatory content filtering on school networks. This means that during lessons, access will be blocked to websites without educational or pedagogical value, including social media, gaming websites and online shopping sites.

Each municipality and each school will determine which specific websites are to be blocked. The rules will allow computers and tablets to be used when they are part of pre-planned educational activities.

Bill is yet to be submitted

The bill on the nationwide ban and content filtering is expected to be submitted to the Danish parliament during the upcoming parliamentary session. The aim is for the new rules to take effect from the 2027/2028 school year.

Exceptions are envisaged when the use of a personal device is necessary for health reasons or to ensure the participation of students with disabilities. Denmark has already applied a more limited approach, under which schools draw up local rules on mobile phones for younger students.

Similar restrictions have already been introduced or proposed in other countries, including the Netherlands, South Korea, Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic. In Denmark, the new measure aims to limit distractions at school not only from phones, but also from content accessible through school networks.

Sources: bta.bg, ni.dk