The Kremlin accused Ukraine of “terrorist activity” in the Baltic Sea following an alleged drone attack on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II. Moscow called on the countries of the region to use their influence to warn Kyiv against such actions.

The ship caught fire on Saturday after it was hit in international waters in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. The vessel subsequently veered off course and entered Finnish territorial waters. After the fire was brought under control, the Sparta II began returning toward Russian territory.

“Terrorist activity”

This is the term used by the Russian side to describe the alleged attack. Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility for the strike. Finnish authorities, however, said that Ukraine was likely behind it.

Finland Coordinates the Rescue Operation

The Finnish Border Guard took over coordination of the rescue operation. Representatives of Estonia and Sweden also took part. Temporary restrictions on shipping and air traffic were imposed in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland because of the incident.

The crew of the Sparta II was evacuated after the fire broke out. The ship was towed from the area toward Russian territory after its presence in Finnish waters required the intervention of local authorities.

Finland notified NATO of the attack. The incident comes amid ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine and rising tensions in the Baltic region, where other incidents involving drones and warships have also been recorded in recent months.

The Ship Is Under Sanctions

The Sparta II belongs to the Russian company Oboronlogistika, which provides logistics services to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The ship has been placed on the sanctions lists of the United States and Ukraine because of its alleged involvement in transporting military equipment.

Finnish authorities said they did not have confirmed information about the contents of the cargo. They did not rule out the possibility that military matériel had been on board. This circumstance remains unconfirmed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. So far, Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility, while the Russian accusation represents Moscow’s political assessment of what happened.

Sources: marketscreener.com, investing.com, yle.fi