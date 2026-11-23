Around 450 schools in Germany and several educational institutions in Denmark have received emails threatening that bombs had been planted. Police in both countries have reported no specific danger and are investigating the origin of the messages.

Police in Freiburg said the threats had affected 450 schools in Germany. Following a risk assessment, there was no indication that the schools contacted were facing an imminent threat.

“At present, there is no information indicating that the schools contacted so far are facing a specific threat,” Freiburg police said.

Police in Berlin issued similar assurances. Authorities in Thuringia instructed schools to continue operating as usual, as they believe the alleged perpetrators’ aim was to spread fear without taking any real action.

Investigation Also Underway in Denmark

Danish police said they were investigating bomb threats sent to several schools in the country. Authorities there also said that there was currently no cause for concern.

No explosive devices have been reported found in Germany or Denmark. It has also not been established who was behind the emails.

Another Wave of False Alarms

The incident is the latest in Europe in which false bomb threats and cyberattacks have disrupted the normal operations of public and private organizations. In recent weeks, similar messages have affected schools, supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic control systems and television broadcasters.

Last week, more than 10 schools in Spain were evacuated after receiving bomb threats by email. Earlier in November, schools in Italy were also evacuated after thousands of educational institutions received similar messages.

Sources: news.bg, marketscreener.com