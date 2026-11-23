The Dardanelles have been closed to ships traveling at speeds below 10 knots due to a strong sea current. The restriction was introduced at 9:00 a.m. local Turkish time and applies in both directions, the Çanakkale Coast Guard reported.

The maritime authorities said in a statement: “The passage of ships traveling at speeds below 10 knots has been temporarily suspended in both directions due to the strong current.” It has not yet been announced when the restriction will be lifted.

Services to Two Islands Canceled

Bad weather has also led to the cancellation of some ferry services on routes from Çanakkale to the Aegean islands of Gökçeada and Bozcaada.

Sailings on some of the routes are expected to resume after 6:00 p.m. local Turkish time. The specific services will depend on weather conditions and the strength of the current.

Yellow Warning Issued in 22 Turkish Provinces

On November 23, a yellow warning was issued in 22 Turkish provinces for strong winds, thunderstorms and rain. The adverse weather is forecast mainly in the western and northern parts of the country, including the areas around the Black, Marmara and Aegean seas.

Due to the combination of the strong current and deteriorating weather conditions, restrictions have been imposed on shipping and some ferry connections with the islands have been suspended.

Sources: bta.bg, trthaber.com, cumhuriyet.com.tr