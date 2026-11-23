More than 12,000 people were evacuated from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester after an unknown substance was released among the audience during a concert by American rapper Don Toliver. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on November 22.

Some of the spectators began feeling unwell during the performance. British police organized the evacuation of everyone present while emergency teams examined people who had experienced discomfort.

The North West Ambulance Service examined more than 50 people. The complaints were described as “symptoms affecting the eyes and respiratory tract”. One person was transported to hospital for further examination.

Police initially considered the possibility that the substance was tear gas, but it has not been identified so far. An investigation has been launched to establish what was released and how the incident occurred.

The concert was interrupted

The event was a concert by Don Toliver. After the alert was raised, emergency teams arrived at the venue, and the audience was evacuated in stages. Some people remained at the scene for medical assessment.

Co-op Live is located about 5 kilometers from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Police are not linking the current incident to a terrorist attack, but are investigating the origin of the substance and the circumstances surrounding its release.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, streetinsider.com