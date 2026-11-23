The Kremlin rejected reports that Russia plans to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon into orbit in 2026. The claim was circulated by two German television channels and the newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung.”

According to the reports, intelligence services of NATO countries have concluded that Moscow is preparing such a move. The information made public does not specify a concrete date, rocket, orbit or other technical details about the alleged satellite.

Asked about the German reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “No, we have not seen these reports.”

He added that the reports hardly deserved to be taken seriously. According to him, they amounted to “claims made by an unknown person” and “far too many suppositions.”

At present, the Kremlin has not confirmed the existence of a plan to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon. NATO has also not announced any official reaction to the claims cited by the German media.

The issue of the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in space periodically triggers international reactions because of the risk of expanding military competition beyond Earth. In this case, however, the available information is based on media reports, while Moscow categorically rejects the claims made in them.

Sources: bta.bg