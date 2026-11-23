A chatbot is always available, never cancels a meeting, does not interrupt the conversation and often responds exactly the way a person wants to hear. This accessibility explains why more and more people are spending hours talking to artificial intelligence and sharing personal experiences with it. But according to an analysis by Aleteia, this kind of communication cannot replace a human connection.

Philip Kosloski’s article examines artificial intelligence as an increasingly common substitute for relationships with family and friends. Chatbots can sound polite, offer encouragement and even tell jokes to improve someone’s mood. Unlike human beings, however, they do not experience emotions or show genuine concern; instead, they reproduce language that resembles attentiveness and empathy.

The Illusion of Connection

The article quotes Pope Leo XIV, who addresses the subject in the encyclical Magnifica Humanitas. According to the position presented in the analysis, artificial imitation of advice, friendship and love can be useful at times, but it can also create the illusion of communicating with a real person.

“Artificial words do not build genuine relationships, but only their appearance,” the quoted text says. The warning is that the risk is not limited to a person believing they are talking to someone. Gradually, they may lose the desire to seek out and maintain real human connections.

This danger is especially evident when a person has been hurt by someone close to them or feels lonely. The machine offers comfort without conflict and answers without rejection, but this very quality may encourage an even stronger withdrawal from family, friends and other real relationships. According to the analysis, the result may be not less, but greater isolation.

More Than Words on a Screen

The author emphasizes that a genuine relationship consists of more than words. It is a meeting between individuals who have bodies, feelings and the ability to change together. That is why artificial intelligence can imitate a conversation, but cannot build communion in the full human sense.

The article presents the Christian response to the problem: human beings were created for communion with God and with other people, and real relationships, although often difficult and imperfect, cannot be replaced by a machine.

Sources: aleteia.org