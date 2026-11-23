The arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” has triggered a new wave of violence in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Twenty-one people have been killed in the clashes – 17 civilians and four military personnel – while at least 10 security force officers have been injured.

Meza Flores was detained on November 20 in Guasave during an operation by army special forces and the National Guard. Seven other suspected associates were arrested along with him. He has been identified as the leader of a criminal organization linked to the Beltrán Leyva cartel.

Arson attacks and blockades following the operation

Following the arrest, violence spread to several areas in northern and central Sinaloa, including Guasave, Ahome, Guamúchil and Navolato. Authorities reported torched cars and trucks, blocked major roads and shootouts.

Sixteen of the civilian victims were found in various rural areas of Guasave. Some had suffered gunshot wounds, while others died in fires. On November 22, during a new clash in the El Platanito area of the municipality of Sinaloa de Leyva, the army detained eight more suspected members of the faction linked to “El Chapo Isidro.”

The violence disrupted the daily lives of local residents. Businesses closed, families sought shelter, workers were left without transportation, and sporting events were suspended. Roads were gradually reopened, but fear among the population remains.

Church calls for protection of civilians

The Diocese of Culiacán called for prayers for the affected cities and communities and requested protection for people in danger, as well as comfort for frightened families.

Father Jaime Aguilar Martínez, vicar general of the Diocese of Mazatlán, described the insecurity as “a wound that is very difficult to heal” and stressed that the retaliatory actions of criminal groups affect civilians in the places where they go about their daily lives.

“How can we talk about peace to all these people who have been affected? It is very difficult,” Father Aguilar Martínez said.

Meza Flores is on the FBI’s list of the ten most dangerous fugitives. An arrest warrant and an extradition order to the United States have been issued against him.

Sources: agensir.it