Three people have been hospitalized after debris fell in Kyiv. In the central Shevchenkivskyi district, two cars caught fire, while a fire also broke out on the first floor of a five-story residential building. The balconies on the second, third and fourth floors were damaged.

Two people were rescued from the building, while another injured person was found at the scene. Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that medics had taken a total of three people to hospital.

„Two people were rescued from the home. Another injured person was also found. Medics are providing assistance. Emergency services are working at the scene,“ Vitalii Klitschko said.

A foreign national is among the injured. The Kyiv City Military Administration specified that he is a US citizen. The administration said that all those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Fire also reported in Pecherskyi district

According to preliminary information from the Kyiv City Military Administration, a car also caught fire in the Pecherskyi district as a result of falling debris. Emergency and medical teams were sent to the scene.

Videos showing a column of smoke over Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square were shared on social media. The posts claimed that a Geran-5 jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle had crashed on Khreshchatyk Street, but this claim has not been confirmed by the information reported by the Ukrainian authorities.

Casualties in previous strike in Kyiv region

The new damage in Kyiv was reported a day after a strike on the town of Dymer in Kyiv region. The attack destroyed an entire entrance of a five-story apartment block.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said that the death toll from the strike had reached 11. A woman was rescued from beneath the rubble 22 hours after the attack.

Sources: unian.net