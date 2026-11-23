Ukraine has a prospect of NATO membership, but at present there is no unanimity on the issue among the Alliance’s member states. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this during the annual session of the organization’s Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

His statement means that the possibility of Kyiv joining has not been ruled out, but at present there is no common agreement needed to make such a decision.

“Who can become a member of NATO is decided solely by NATO. There is complete clarity within the Alliance on this issue,” Rutte said, as quoted by Handelsblatt.

Membership Could Be Part of Negotiations with Russia

The NATO secretary general did not rule out the possibility that Ukraine’s future membership could be discussed as part of potential negotiations with Russia. He did, however, clarify that such talks have not yet begun.

“To speculate about such negotiations, the negotiations themselves must first begin,” Rutte said.

Thus, he left open the possibility that the NATO issue could be included in future diplomatic discussions, without specifying a concrete timeline or format for them.

Zelensky Insists on Full Membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier urged the allies to consider the country’s full NATO membership as the main security guarantee.

According to Zelensky, membership in the Alliance would be more effective than guarantees that merely resemble the commitment under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. He called for specific answers to the question of which countries would support Ukraine if it were attacked again by Russia.

The difference between Kyiv’s stated goal and the position expressed by Rutte remains linked to the lack of unanimity among the allies. So far, no decision has been announced to begin the procedure for admitting Ukraine to NATO.

Sources: unian.net, handelsblatt.com