NVIDIA has reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, as well as a member of the board of directors. The decision takes effect immediately and was made by a unanimous vote of the board following a series of discussions and meetings with Huang.

The board said that, in making its decision, it received information from senior representatives of the US government. Based on this information, the board said Huang’s return does not pose a national security risk.

“The board believes that Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of the company’s shareholders, employees, partners and customers,” board chairman Harvey Jones said.

Jones will remain chairman of the board. He thanked Colette Kress for her work as interim chief executive officer. Kress will retain her position as NVIDIA’s chief financial officer.

Huang: I am returning with renewed commitment

“It is an honor to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the world’s most significant technology companies at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said.

He added that he accepted the responsibility with humility and renewed commitment. Huang thanked the board of directors, Jones, Kress, the leadership team, employees, shareholders, partners and his family.

“I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said.

Investigation and new oversight committee to continue

In its statement, NVIDIA said the board would complete its investigation into information that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence operation. A committee made up solely of independent directors has been established for the investigation, and it has hired independent legal counsel.

Huang supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating fully.

The board has also established a separate committee for national security and export controls. It will monitor compliance with trade rules and national security risks, working with lawyers and consultants specializing in this area.

At the same time, NVIDIA is beginning a search for a chief compliance officer. The new position will be responsible for compliance across the company and will report to the nominations and corporate governance committee. NVIDIA said it would continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and reviews.

Sources: nvidianews.nvidia.com