US bases in Europe could become targets of Iranian retaliatory strikes if the United States uses them for actions against Iran, Abbas Moqtadaei, deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament’s (Majlis) Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, said in an interview with the television channel of the Iranian Student News Network (SNN), BTA reported.

“There will be no difference for us between a US base in the UK, Germany or Bulgaria and a US base in Bahrain,” Moqtadaei said.

“At one point, the Europeans stated that they were not among the countries that would support the United States, but subsequently the Americans began negotiations with some European countries on using their territories and bases,” he said.

“That is why, even before taking any action, we stated that if the Americans undertake hostile actions and use bases located anywhere in the world, there will no longer be any geographical restrictions for us,” Moqtadaei added.

“Even if the territory of a given country is used by the United States for actions against Iran, it may fall within the scope of Iran’s response,” he noted.

The war between the United States and Israel, on the one hand, and Iran, on the other, began on February 28 this year with US and Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities in the countries of the Persian Gulf, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran took steps to restrict shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed before the war. Tehran attacked commercial vessels passing through the strait, while the United States, in turn, imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. Despite a partial recovery in shipping, the strait remains partially blocked, and attacks on vessels continue.