The electricity supply in Odesa region remains in a critical state due to significant damage to the main Ukrenergo grid, which supplies Odesa and the surrounding area. This was announced by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

“Due to the scale of the destruction, restoration will take time,” Kiper said, pointing out that the damage was caused by Russian attacks. According to him, energy workers and other services are working to stabilize the system.

Power has already been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities. For households, however, emergency outages without announced schedules continue, as the damaged equipment does not allow electricity to be supplied to all consumers simultaneously.

Water Supply Secured, but Heating Remains Limited

There is water in all districts of Odesa. Some apartment buildings may experience interruptions in pumping, while the authorities are clarifying the addresses where generators should be connected.

Of the city’s 11 large boiler plants, 9 are already operating. Heating has been provided to 186,000 subscribers, while around 79,000 consumers are temporarily without heating.

While repair work continues, facilities are operating in Odesa and the region where citizens can warm up, charge their phones and use the internet.

Odesa region is among the areas of Ukraine with a large Bulgarian community. More than 150,000 Bulgarians live there, while their number in Odesa is around 50,000-60,000. The most compact Bulgarian population is found in Bolhrad, Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts.

Sources: bta.bg