Vladimir Putin has accepted in a private conversation the possibility of Ukraine receiving security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty. The Washington Post reports this, citing a source close to the negotiations. The information was quoted by Meduza, which уточifies that publicly the Russian president continues to insist on the Kremlin’s positions regarding Ukraine’s future structure.

According to the report, Putin is setting a condition that NATO troops must not be deployed on Ukrainian territory. Moscow is also insisting that sanctions be lifted. Under the option being considered, Russian troops would have to withdraw from the border after a ceasefire, while sanctions would be reinstated if forces were massed again. In the event of a new Russian offensive, the possibility of NATO troops entering Ukraine is being discussed. It is unclear whether Russia and Ukraine have accepted these proposals.

U.S. presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said Washington had managed to persuade Russia to accept the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine based on Article 5. Volodymyr Zelensky, however, expressed doubt that Kyiv and the United States attach the same meaning to this formulation:

“What does Article 5 mean to me? Article 5 means that certain forces of the partners are present on your territory.”

What Article 5 provides for

Article 5 establishes the principle that an armed attack against one or more NATO members is considered an attack against all of them. This creates an obligation to provide assistance, but does not predetermine what form that assistance must take.

Each country decides for itself what actions it considers necessary. These may include the use of armed force, but may also consist of intelligence, logistical, political or other support. Therefore, Article 5 does not automatically mean that all allies will send troops and participate directly in military operations.

When the treaty was being drafted in the late 1940s, European countries wanted a more specific guarantee of immediate U.S. military assistance. The United States opposed an automatic commitment, which led to the more flexible wording of the provision.

The article has been invoked only once

The North Atlantic Treaty was signed on April 4, 1949, by 12 countries. NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time after the terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001. The assistance that followed included air surveillance measures, protection of U.S. facilities, intelligence sharing and a naval presence in the Mediterranean, rather than the automatic deployment of all allied armies.

The provision also has geographical limitations. It primarily applies to Europe and North America, as well as to certain territories and areas north of the Tropic of Cancer. Therefore, Argentina’s attack on the British Falkland Islands in 1982 did not create a formal obligation for NATO to intervene.

For Ukraine, such a guarantee would be a separate political and treaty-based agreement, rather than the automatic application of Article 5. Its discussion is linked to a future ceasefire or peace treaty, but at present there is no publicly announced final agreement on the guarantee’s content, participants and activation mechanism.

Sources: meduza.io