German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Russia to stop its “dangerous provocations” amid reports that Russian missiles had entered Polish airspace. He made the statement in Berlin, where he spoke alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Germany and Poland are NATO members. The entry of Russian missiles into Polish airspace places the incident directly in the context of the alliance’s security and tensions on its eastern flank.

Criticism Over Satellite Reports

“No NATO member state has any interest whatsoever in an escalation of tensions in the Baltic Sea region,” Merz said.

The chancellor described as “shocking” reports that Russia plans to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon into orbit this year. In his remarks, Merz provided no further details about the project or its presumed status.

He linked the two issues in an overall assessment of Moscow’s actions and called for limiting the risk of a further deterioration of the situation. The information reported by Reuters contains no details about a reaction from the Russian side to the German chancellor’s words.

Merz’s statement places emphasis on the airspace of a NATO country and on concerns related to the possible deployment of a nuclear weapon in space. So far, the report does not specify a timeline for follow-up action or any concrete decision by the alliance.

Sources: bta.bg