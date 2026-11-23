The German army has begun its first tactical tests of kamikaze drones during a military exercise in Lithuania. The tests are being conducted at the Rudninkai training ground, near the border with Belarus, and are part of the Freedom Shield exercise – Germany’s largest military exercise in the country to date.

The drones were produced by the German companies Helsing and Stark and are equipped with inert warheads. During the tests, they struck main battle tanks observed by the head of the German army, Christian Freuding.

Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, can remain in the air over a certain area before heading toward a selected target and exploding upon impact. Russia and Ukraine are using such systems in the war, which has accelerated European armies’ interest in them.

Testing Artificial Intelligence

A few days before the drone tests, German servicemen also tested Helsing’s Clarity software. The system uses artificial intelligence to process large volumes of data from satellites, drones and other sensors.

Clarity analyzes information faster than a human and suggests a possible course of action. According to Reuters, Freuding described both the drones and the software as „indispensable for modern warfare“.

The technology does not replace command decisions, but assists military personnel in detecting and assessing targets. This is the first test of Clarity by German troops as part of the exercise.

Permanent German Brigade in Lithuania

The Freedom Shield exercise began on November 17 and involves around 3,800 troops from Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Belgium, Luxembourg and Lithuania. In addition to the drone tests, the program includes operations to cross the Neman River, combined arms operations and the use of electronic warfare equipment.

Germany decided to purchase loitering munitions in 2025 after years of political and public debate. Berlin plans to permanently deploy an armored brigade of around 5,000 troops and 2,000 vehicles, including dozens of tanks, in Lithuania by the end of 2027. Around 1,800 German military personnel are already in the country.

NATO warns that Russia could be capable of launching a large-scale attack on Alliance territory as early as 2029. Moscow rejects claims of aggressive intentions and accuses NATO of escalating tensions through its expansion into neighboring countries.

Sources: reuters.com, new.streetinsider.com, euronews.com