The European Commission is proposing new visa restrictions for Russian citizens as part of the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. The proposals were announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said that pressure on Moscow would continue until Russia showed a “genuine intention to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine”.

The package is not yet in force. Its adoption requires the consent of all European Union member states.

Ban on Entry for Participants in the War

One of the main measures is a ban on entry into the EU for former Russian servicemen and other participants in the war against Ukraine. The restriction is already envisaged as a basis in the 21st package of sanctions, adopted in July, and covers all persons who have fought in the Russian armed forces since 24 February 2022, regardless of their citizenship.

To implement it, the European Commission has adopted updated recommendations and new tools, including a military service questionnaire. The EU member states in the Council will decide when the ban will take effect.

“Anyone who fights on Russia’s side against Ukraine is not welcome in Europe,” said European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

In a separate statement, Brunner proposed that tourist visas for Russian citizens be issued only in “individual, document-supported cases”. It has not been specified what particular situations will fall into this category.

Every Russian citizen will be subject to an individual check at the EU’s external borders. Data on denied entry will be entered into a common information system so that a refusal cannot easily be circumvented through another attempt at a different border. According to the proposal, human rights defenders, opposition figures and independent journalists who need protection should retain the possibility of receiving it.

Restrictions on Sport and Culture

The Commission is proposing that Russian teams and athletes be barred from participating in competitions in the EU under the Russian flag or with official national symbols. Enhanced checks are also planned for artists supported by the Russian authorities.

Another proposal would restrict financial flows from Russian sponsors to European sports and cultural organisations, as well as ban Russian citizens from holding senior positions in sports federations based in Europe. A separate measure would limit the ability of European citizens to continue holding senior positions in companies in Russia.

More Banks and Ships Added to the Sanctions List

According to von der Leyen, the transaction ban will be extended to around 60 more Russian banks, which will be excluded from the SWIFT system. The restrictions will also cover cryptocurrency and payment networks in Russia and third countries that are believed to assist in circumventing the sanctions.

The European Commission is also proposing an extension of the ban on services for Russia’s energy sector. European companies will not be allowed to assist with the construction, operation and repair of energy infrastructure, including oil refineries. For the first time, the measure will also cover services in the electricity sector.

More than 70 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet are expected to be added to the sanctions list. A ban on all tankers insured in Russia is also being proposed, but the mechanism for implementing this measure has not yet been specified.

Sources: dw.com