Russia will invest 47 billion rubles, or approximately 576 million dollars, in the construction of two railway ferries to supply the Kaliningrad Region. The project was announced by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who said the vessels should ensure an uninterrupted transport link with Russia’s Baltic exclave.

The two ferries are expected to enter service in 2030. They will operate on the route between the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region and Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region. Most of the funding will be provided by Russia’s emergency fund.

Maritime Transport Is Taking on an Increasingly Important Role

The Kaliningrad Region lies between Poland and Lithuania, both members of the European Union and NATO. Since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, the region has become increasingly reliant on maritime deliveries after Lithuania restricted the transit through its territory of a number of goods as part of the EU sanctions against Russia.

“The Kaliningrad Region has a specific geographical position, and due to the illegal actions of certain countries, the disruption of logistics chains and attempts to impose a transport blockade are making it difficult for businesses in the area to operate,” Mishustin said.

According to data cited by Reuters, maritime transport now accounts for more than half of deliveries to the region, while in 2021 its share was 8 percent. At present, cargo links are maintained by around 30 vessels, including four railway ferries.

Decision Comes After Incident in the Baltic Sea

The investment was announced two days after the cargo ship “Sparta II,” linked to Russian military structures, was hit by drones in the Baltic Sea and caught fire. The ship was en route to Kaliningrad. The Finnish military said a Ukrainian attack was the likely cause of the incident, but Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility.

On November 21, Kaliningrad Region Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh also reported that a drone threat alert had been activated after a suspicious object appeared in an area near the border with Lithuania.

According to Reuters, in September Russia warned NATO that it could resort to nuclear weapons if the alliance attempted to isolate the Kaliningrad Region. Against this backdrop, the new ferries are planned as a long-term measure to maintain the maritime route between Russian territory and the exclave.

Sources: bta.bg, streetinsider.com