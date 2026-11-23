Representatives of NATO’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine mission (NSATU), led by Lieutenant General Guillaume Boivin, held a working meeting with the command of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces. The talks focused on the development of territorial defence, military training, the implementation of NATO standards and changes in the combat capabilities of Ukrainian units.

Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces announced the meeting. The NSATU representatives familiarised themselves with the personnel training system and the modern combat experience of Ukrainian service members. They also expressed interest in the organisation of recruitment within the units.

Training in 20 specialities

The Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces, Major General Ihor Plakhuta, presented the work of the training centres. According to him, service members are trained in 20 specialities there, and the training is not intended solely for territorial defence units.

The system includes several levels – from basic military training to the training of staff officers and brigade commanders. The Territorial Defence Forces state that modern NATO doctrines, adapted to the conditions of the full-scale war, are being implemented in the units.

Greater role for unmanned systems

The meeting also addressed the development of territorial defence since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. According to the Ukrainian command, the units have evolved from light infantry formations into structures with vastly increased capabilities to strike the enemy.

The Territorial Defence Forces identify the strengthening of the unmanned component as one of the factors behind this change. In addition, the NSATU representatives reviewed the current system for recruiting service members.

„We are here not only to help, but also to learn“

NSATU was established by a decision of NATO leaders in July 2024. The mission coordinates the provision of military equipment, training and logistical support for Ukraine by the Alliance’s member states and partners.

At the end of the meeting, Lieutenant General Guillaume Boivin described the approach to cooperation with the Ukrainian military:

„We are here not only to help, but also to learn.“

Thus, the talks covered not only support for the Ukrainian army, but also the exchange of experience gained by territorial defence units amid the ongoing war.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com