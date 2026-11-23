Ukraine’s path to NATO is irreversible, but at present there is no specific timeline or conditions for the country’s accession to the Alliance. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this during the plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

Wadephul was asked about Germany’s position on Ukraine’s NATO membership. In his response, he referred to the Charter of Paris for a New Europe, which affirms every country’s right to choose its own security environment.

“Every country has the right to choose its own security environment. This is an inalienable right, and there is no doubt about that,” the German foreign minister said.

According to him, NATO will not allow a return to an order in which countries’ right to independently determine their geopolitical and security orientation could be restricted.

The decision is in the hands of NATO member states

Wadephul stressed that the final decision on admitting new members is made by the countries in the Alliance. As an example, he pointed to the accession of Finland and Sweden, which took time but ultimately received a positive response.

“If any country wants to join us, of course, we decide whether to say “yes” or “no.” That has always been the case. This also applies to Ukraine,” Wadephul said.

He did not commit to when Ukraine might become a NATO member or under what circumstances this could happen.

“Can I say when, how and under what circumstances this will happen? Honestly, no. But our common position is that Ukraine is on an irreversible path toward NATO,” the German minister said.

Berlin thus reaffirmed its support for NATO’s “open-door” principle and Ukraine’s right to choose its security alliances. However, the specific parameters of possible membership remain undefined.

Sources: obozrevatel.com