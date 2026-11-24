Poland activated its air defense forces and assets overnight on November 24 due to Russian strikes against targets in Ukraine. The Polish Operational Command described the actions as preventive and said they were aimed at protecting Polish airspace.

“The Operational Command is continuously monitoring developments, while the subordinate forces and assets remain ready to respond immediately,” the Polish Operational Command said.

According to data cited by Polish media, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle briefly violated Polish airspace during the attack. The object was tracked, but after it changed course to the east, the Polish military decided not to shoot it down, taking into account the potential risk to civilians and the consequences of using weapons. Authorization to engage it was issued later.

A warning about the danger of an air attack was sent to residents of the Lublin Voivodeship, which borders Ukraine. Poland’s air defense system was placed on alert through the Air Operations Center and the Air Component Command.

New tensions on the eastern flank

The incident comes just days after a serious incident in Poland. On November 20, two Russian missile-like objects and an alleged jet-powered drone fell on Polish territory during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was likely a deliberate provocation.

At that time, the Russian strikes on Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured more than 20 people, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Associated Press reported that Russia had used more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, including ballistic missiles.

In the current incident, Polish authorities have not reported any damage or casualties on the country’s territory. No strike against a Russian target over Ukrainian territory has been confirmed either. The Polish Armed Forces continue to monitor the air situation and remain ready to respond to any further violations or changes in the trajectories of airborne objects.

Sources: rigatv.com, pl.news, apnews.com