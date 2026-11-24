123 combat engagements were recorded at the front from the beginning of November 23 until 10:00 p.m., Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian forces carried out 50 airstrikes, used 171 guided aerial bombs and deployed 5,213 kamikaze drones.

The Ukrainian command also said that 1,517 strikes had been carried out against populated areas and positions of the Ukrainian forces. „The enemy carried out 50 airstrikes, dropped 171 guided aerial bombs, used 5,213 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,517 strikes against populated areas and positions of our troops,“ the General Staff said in its summary.

Most attacks were recorded near Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk

Among the areas listed by the command, the fighting was most intense in the Kostiantynivka sector, where 15 attacks were recorded. Ten attacks were reported in the Pokrovsk sector, while five were recorded in the Huliaipole sector.

Three attacks were recorded in the Sloviansk sector, two in the Lyman sector, and one each in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors, as well as in the South Slobozhansky sector. The report also listed fighting in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors as part of the combat activity recorded during the day.

The data cover the period from the beginning of the day until 10:00 p.m. on November 23. The statement did not provide specific changes to the front line or final figures for casualties from the fighting.

Sources: pravda.com.ua