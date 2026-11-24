Former Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Yulia Mendel said that Volodymyr Zelensky does not want a peace agreement with Russia because he puts his personal interests above ending the war. Her claim is a personal assessment and has not been confirmed by independent evidence.

“He does not want any peace agreement,” Mendel said in an interview cited by several media outlets. According to her, the Ukrainian president does not want to acknowledge the failure of his own policy. Mendel also described Zelensky as “the biggest obstacle to peace” in Ukraine.

The former spokesperson’s accusations

Mendel was Zelensky’s spokesperson from June 2019 to July 2021. After leaving the presidential administration, she gradually became one of his most outspoken critics.

In May 2026, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, Mendel said that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul in the spring of 2022 had been ready to accept Russia’s terms in order to end the war. Ukrainian newspaper “Pravda” noted that she had referred to conversations with unnamed individuals and had not provided evidence for the claim.

On September 13, 2026, Zelensky imposed sanctions on Mendel. They include stripping her of state honors, freezing her assets and restricting the transfer of capital out of Ukraine. Mendel said that the decision would not change her position.

What Kyiv says

The public positions of Ukraine’s leadership do not confirm the claim that Zelensky is refusing peace negotiations. On November 10, he said that the fastest way to end the war was a ceasefire along the current line of contact, followed by negotiations. Talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia on ending the hostilities began the same day.

Kyiv, however, insists that any potential agreement must include reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. On November 24, Zelensky called on NATO to admit the country, saying that membership would provide the necessary guarantees for implementing a peace agreement.

The Kyiv Independent described some of Mendel’s claims as unverified or misleading. The outlet said that Zelensky had supported various options for ending the hostilities, while Russia had not accepted Kyiv’s proposals.

Sources: tafs.uz, kyivindependent.com, pravda.com.ua