Three oil tankers caught fire after striking sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the naval force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said. According to the Corps, two of the ships struck mines in the eastern part of the strait, and the powerful explosions caused fires on all three vessels.

Iranian authorities described the ships as vessels using an “unauthorized route.” They included a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil and a liquefied petroleum gas tanker. The Corps said the ships had been under the air cover of American fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft, but this did not prevent the incidents.

“The three tankers suffered a powerful explosion and fire after striking sea mines,” the statement quoted by Al Jazeera said. Iran’s naval force added that the vessels had been disabled and promised to publish video footage of the explosions and fires.

Cause of the incidents remains unconfirmed

Tehran’s claims have not been independently confirmed. In its latest operational overview, the Joint Maritime Information Center said that three attacks on tankers were recorded in the strait between November 20 and 21, with the vessels struck by unknown projectiles between 8 and 17 nautical miles from Khasab, Oman. The center said that seven tankers had been hit since November 16, but clarified that the Iranian claims of mine strikes had not been confirmed by official or national authorities.

The Associated Press earlier reported on two supertankers that Iran said had caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the agency, the ships were carrying a total of more than 4 million barrels of crude oil, while the Iranian claims could not be independently verified.

New warnings issued to ships

The Revolutionary Guard warned vessels not to use routes that Tehran had not authorized and not to ignore maritime warnings. Iran did not identify the names, flags or operators of the three ships, nor did it provide details about the condition of the crews or any possible spills.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for transporting oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf. The next information is expected to come from Iran through the promised video footage, as well as from international maritime organizations and the countries connected to the ships.

Sources: aa.com.tr, aljazeera.com, apnews.com