Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with bilateral aspiration pneumonia and remains in the intensive care unit at DF Star Hospital in Brasilia. Doctors describe his condition as clinically stable, but there is still no date for his discharge.

Bolsonaro was admitted on November 20 with abdominal pain and swelling. Initial examinations revealed an acute intestinal obstruction, for which treatment was started with hydration, fasting, nutritional support and a gastric tube.

His condition worsened on Sunday, November 22. According to cardiologist Brazil Caiado, Bolsonaro experienced more severe abdominal pain, vomiting, chills and a drop in oxygen saturation. Subsequent emergency examinations revealed bilateral pneumonia caused by stomach contents entering the airways.

“We detected bilateral aspiration pneumonia, but it is significantly milder than the one he had when he was hospitalized in March,” Caiado said.

According to CNN Brasil, an endoscopic examination was performed, after which an improvement in the former president’s condition was reported. Doctors attribute the intestinal obstruction to a buildup of fiber in the small intestine. Bolsonaro continues to fast, while treatment includes antibiotics and medication to break down the fiber.

“There is no forecast for his discharge,” Caiado said, explaining that doctors need to wait for the completion of the course of antibiotics, which is expected to last approximately seven to ten days, as well as for the body’s response to the intestinal obstruction.

According to the medical team, surgery is not currently planned, but the possibility has not been completely ruled out. The decision will depend on how the intestinal condition develops and on the effect of the treatment that has been started.

Sources: cnnbrasil.com.br, www1.folha.uol.com.br, agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br