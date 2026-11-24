US President Donald Trump has ordered the acceleration of the implementation of federal death sentences and expanded the categories of crimes for which the Justice Department must seek the death penalty. He signed the memorandum on November 23 during a speech at the Justice Department building in Washington.

The document requires the attorney general to take all lawful and appropriate measures to ensure that federal death sentences are carried out as quickly as possible. These include prioritizing direct appeals and petitions for judicial review, opposing delaying tactics, seeking expedited judicial consideration and eliminating unnecessary administrative obstacles.

Death penalty cases expanded

The memorandum includes first-degree murder of a minor, as well as murders committed during rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a child or human trafficking. It also covers murders committed during kidnapping or human trafficking.

The new categories have been added to the rules introduced by Trump at the beginning of his second term. They cover the murders of law enforcement officers and capital offenses committed by unlawfully present aliens.

“The most heinous crimes deserve the harshest punishment,” Trump said during his speech.

The memorandum explicitly states that it must be implemented in accordance with current law. This means that judicial appeals and the other procedures in federal cases will continue to apply.

The dispute with Gavin Newsom

The president's statement came amid a dispute with California Governor Gavin Newsom. In November, Newsom announced that he would commute the death sentences of 548 people to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Most of the cases require approval from the California Supreme Court.

Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in the state in 2019. He defended his decision on the grounds that the state cannot morally kill its own citizens. In a statement cited by the Associated Press, the governor said: “Justice must serve the people, not the political interests of those in power.”

Trump's federal policy had already been changed in April 2026, when the Justice Department restored the execution protocol using pentobarbital and included the firing squad among the possible methods. The new memorandum focuses on accelerating already imposed federal death sentences and on seeking them more broadly in cases involving serious murders.

Sources: apnews.com, aljazeera.com