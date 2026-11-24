Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Russia from November 30 for a three-day official visit. In Moscow, he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with energy, trade, investment, defense and regional security expected to be the main topics.

This will be Sharif’s first official visit to Russia as prime minister. According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and lead to concrete agreements in the energy and investment sectors. The agenda also includes the restoration of the Pakistan Steel Mills complex in Karachi, which was built with Russia’s assistance.

Up to 16 agreements have been prepared

Pakistan’s ambassador to Moscow, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, said that around 15-16 agreements are expected to be signed during the visit. They are expected to cover trade, rail transport, direct air links, banking payments, information technology, artificial intelligence, tourism and education.

„The visit will seek concrete and long-term economic results, rather than merely diplomatic commitments,“ Tirmizi said.

Pakistan and Russia are discussing the possibility of a railway connection between Islamabad and Moscow via Quetta and Iran. Mechanisms for trade settlements in Pakistani rupees and Russian rubles are also being considered, as banking restrictions are making transactions between companies from the two countries more difficult.

Visa restrictions and inadequate transport connectivity are among the other obstacles to increased trade. According to Business Recorder, a significant portion of payments between Pakistan and Russia currently passes through third countries, increasing costs and complicating business.

The visit had been postponed

Sharif’s visit had been planned earlier this year but was postponed because of the regional and domestic situation. The Pakistani government is now emphasizing Russian investment in the oil and gas industry, as well as Moscow’s possible involvement in the restoration of Pakistan Steel Mills.

After Russia, Sharif will travel to Iran for the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, scheduled for December 3 and 4. Pakistan will assume the organization’s chairmanship for the 2026-2027 period.

On the eve of the visit, relations between Islamabad and Moscow have been described as positive and developing. However, the phrase „excellent relations“ was used by Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Sharif in July 2024, rather than in a new statement by the Pakistani prime minister ahead of the current visit.

Sources: dawn.com, app.com.pk, brecorder.com