FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia intends to retire in December, The Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. The departure has not yet been officially announced, and the FBI has not responded to a request for comment.

The expected departure will leave one of the bureau’s most important leadership positions vacant. The deputy director helps manage the FBI’s day-to-day operations and coordinates the activities of key divisions.

Raia has held the position since January

Raia was appointed deputy director in January 2026. He is a career FBI official who joined the bureau in 2003. Before his appointment at headquarters, he led the FBI’s New York field office.

Throughout his career, Raia has worked on investigations involving serious crimes, national security and terrorism. In 2024, he was promoted to deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division, and in 2025 he took over leadership of the New York field office.

Reuters also reported the planned retirement, noting that its information was based on The Washington Post article. The agency said that the FBI and the Justice Department had not immediately provided comment.

Another change in the top leadership

Raia’s expected departure comes after the resignation of Andrew Bailey, who was the FBI’s co-deputy director. Bailey left the position in September 2026, after holding it for just over a year, and said he was returning to his family in Missouri.

„I am confident that Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, protect the country and restore public trust in this institution,“ Bailey said when announcing his resignation.

Bailey’s position has not been filled. FBI Director Kash Patel has also not announced a plan for Raia’s successor. If his retirement is confirmed, the bureau will have to appoint a new deputy amid a series of personnel changes in its senior ranks during Donald Trump’s second term.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, investing.com