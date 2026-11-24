A decision on whether Vladimir Putin will personally attend the upcoming G20 summit in Miami has not yet been made. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told „Izvestia“.

„No. A decision has not yet been made,“

Peskov replied when asked about the possible participation of the Russian president.

The G20 summit will be held on December 14 and 15, 2026, in Miami. The United States invited Putin to the forum, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing the invitation in September. Washington presented the meeting as an opportunity for talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

On November 19, Putin also said that a final decision on his trip to the United States had not been made. He said that Trump had renewed the invitation during their contacts at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, and thanked him for it.

Russia is still preparing its delegation

Moscow has not yet determined the head of its delegation to the meeting either. Russia's special representative for the G20 and APEC, Marat Berdiev, told „Izvestia“ that practical preparations were still at an early stage.

„We are still determining the head and composition of the delegation. It is clear that we will definitely be represented at the meeting, and the level will be high,“

Berdiev said.

According to him, contacts between Moscow and Washington have intensified, including during major international forums. He noted that preparations for Russia's participation were continuing jointly with the U.S. side, but that the final format would depend on the conditions for participation and the organization of the meeting.

Putin last personally attended a G20 summit in 2019, in Japan. Since then, Russia has been represented at some leaders' forums by other senior government officials or through remote participation.

Sources: rbc.ru, news.ru, tass.com