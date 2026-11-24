Vladimir Putin showed Jared Kushner an archival file on his grandfather during a meeting at the Kremlin in September 2026, the US envoy said. According to him, the document described Joseph Berkowitz’s participation in the Jewish resistance against Nazi Germany.

Kushner attended the meeting alongside Steve Witkoff, with whom he is working on diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. He spoke about the conversation in an interview with “New York” magazine published on November 23, while the details were cited by “The Daily Beast”.

The story of his grandfather

“I took it as a subtextual message that Russia had been an ally of America against the Nazis,” Kushner said.

Joseph Berkowitz escaped from a Nazi labor camp during the Holocaust. He then went into hiding with his brothers and sisters in the forests of what is now Belarus and joined the Bielski partisans.

The group carried out attacks against German forces and hid Jews fleeing persecution and extermination. The story of the Bielski partisans also formed the basis of the 2008 film “Defiance”, starring Daniel Craig.

Berkowitz’s future wife, Rae, escaped from the Novogrudok ghetto in 1943. She left the area through a secretly dug tunnel approximately 183 meters long. The two married after their escape, and in 1949 they moved to the United States.

The historical hint in the discussions about Ukraine

According to Kushner’s account, Putin used the family history to highlight the common enemy from World War II. The interview, however, did not publish copies or specific details from the archival file itself, nor did it identify which institution had prepared it.

“The Daily Beast” notes that Moscow often portrays Ukraine’s leadership as neo-Nazi, although Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish and some of his relatives were persecuted and killed during the Holocaust. In this context, Kushner suggested that Putin may have been hinting at a shared historical enemy.

Kushner is involved in the Donald Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts to end the war, but does not hold an official position in the government.

Sources: thedailybeast.com, nymag.com